New York Mets

Mets Minors

Braxton Lee, Ruben Tejada Promoted to Syracuse

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 12m

Prior to Thursday's game against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Mets promoted outfielder Braxton Lee and infielder Ruben Tejada to Triple-A Syracuse from Double-A Binghamton. Roster spots had op

Tweets