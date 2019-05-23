New York Mets

Metstradamus
43809860_thumbnail

Yoenis Cespedes' season is over after undergoing ankle surgery

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

The 2019 season for Yoenis Cespedes is now over before it even began. Cespedes, who broke bones in his right ankle during a violent fall on his ranch, underwent season-ending surgery this afternoon…

Tweets