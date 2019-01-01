New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets may have given themselves some life again after sweeping Nationals | Newsday
by: Neil Best @sportswatch — Newsday 2m
The out-of-nowhere sweep at least bought some time and stability for manager Mickey Callaway and his players, who for now would do well to hang around and at least stay relevant into summer.
Tweets
-
Islip's @CWadeMMA defeats Nate Andrews in front of home crowd at #PFL2: https://t.co/FSYHLjf3Vw | @RyanGerbosiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: The Yankees sweep the O's and the Mets sweep the Nationals. Both enter the holiday weekend looking to stay red-hot. -- https://t.co/6M5rUjHzvb https://t.co/cOiglMjwi7Newspaper / Magazine
-
If Toronto closes this out, that's an awful lot of Drake. I do enjoy his family's Ring Dings and Funny Bones, though.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
No KD for Game 1 https://t.co/cQ5iw4kkVYBlogger / Podcaster
-
These are not Happy Days in Milwaukee.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @adamgfisher: I am all for players getting paid, but a major unanswered question from the off-season is why the Angels felt that they needed to pay Matt Harvey $11 million dollars. It was bizarre at the time and looks about the same now. Hello Wade Miley!Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets