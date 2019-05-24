New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
TV networks can’t get enough cover-ups and obstructions
by: Phil Mushnick — New York Post 1m
“Gee, Mr. Edison! You just invented the light bulb! People will be able to see in the dark! What will you think of next?” “Next, Billy, I will invent the dark bulb. I will reverse the process
Tweets
-
So much for a day off https://t.co/U6AYOZByEeBlogger / Podcaster
-
He shouldn't have raised expectations https://t.co/SJBxDn4iKtBlogger / Podcaster
-
For TV, it's all about the cover-ups and obstructions https://t.co/wN5agkJMZmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sports schedule at NBC putting Mike Tirico through his paces https://t.co/1tsrDJ1oOqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Drake gets the last laugh https://t.co/TpWJ7yEewdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Working into and out of trouble https://t.co/JfLkSBSSexBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets