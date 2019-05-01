New York Mets

Mets Merized

Morning Briefing: Mets Complete Four-Game Sweep Over Nats

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 8m

Good morning Mets fans! The New York Mets (24-25) completed a four-game sweep over the Washington Nationals (19-31) with a 6-4 victory on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field. It was the first time th

Tweets