New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Trivia Friday: Mets Best Set-Up Men

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 19m

With Addison Reed being released by the Twins, we are reminded of just how great he was with the Mets. If not for him in 2015, the Mets may not make it to the World Series. In 2016, he was even bet…

Tweets