New York Mets

Mets Merized
43822162_thumbnail

Mets Sign RHP Ervin Santana To Minor League Deal

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets have signed pitcher Ervin Santana to a minor league deal, Michael Florio reports. The Mets announced the deal later and said that Santana will first report to Port St. Lucie.

Tweets