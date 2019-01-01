New York Mets

Ervin Santana signs Minors deal with Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

The New York Mets today announced that the club has agreed to terms pending a physical to a Minor League contract with two-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana. Santana would first report to Port St. Lucie, Fla. Santana, 36, has played...

