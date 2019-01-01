New York Mets

Ervin Santana Signs Minor-League Contract with Mets; Will Report to High-A

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 14m

The New York Mets signed veteran pitcher Ervin Santana to a minor-league contract on Friday. According to the team, Santana will report to the Class A-Advanced St. Lucie Mets of the Florida State League...

