New York Mets

Mets Merized
43825523_thumbnail

Mets Add Aaron Altherr to Roster, Option Ryan O’Rourke

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

The New York Mets announced on Friday afternoon they've officially added outfielder Aaron Altherr to the active roster and optioned left-handed reliever Ryan O'Rourke to Triple-A Syracuse.The

Tweets