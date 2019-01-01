New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NL All-Star Game Roster at the Quarter Mark
by: Daniel Fox — Double G Sports 2m
NL Catcher: Wilson Contreras, Cubs Contreras looks ready to take the torch from the aging Buster Posey and Yadier Molina as the best catcher in baseball. He leads all NL Catchers in home runs (11), average (.317), OBP (.419), SLG (.612), and OPS (1.03
Tweets
-
Matt Kemp gives the Mets another option in the outfield https://t.co/E7vdLXY31tTV / Radio Network
-
Kemp, Gomez, Davis, Santiago and Santana for your 2019 MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
So to summarize: the Mets added Matt Kemp and Ervin Santana today on minor league contracts and added Aaron Altherr to the major league roster.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have made another minor league signing: Matt Kemp. https://t.co/CZ9jq6lUC4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SamDykstraMiLB: Syracuse could have two corner outfield spots manned by Tim Tebow and Matt Kemp. The Mets! https://t.co/oR4SFTzR4BBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Matt Kemp did hit .290/.338/.481 with 120 OPS+, 21 HR and 85 RBI last year with the #Dodgers over 146 games. But much of that was built into his first half of the season. He wasn’t particularly productive in the 2nd half last year. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets