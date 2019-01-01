New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Sign Ervin Santana To Minor League Deal
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 9m
The New York Mets have signed veteran starter Ervin Santana to a minor league deal, and he will be reporting to Port St. Lucie, which is the Mets Spring Training home.Santana last pitched for
Tweets
-
Matt Kemp gives the Mets another option in the outfield https://t.co/E7vdLXY31tTV / Radio Network
-
Kemp, Gomez, Davis, Santiago and Santana for your 2019 MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
So to summarize: the Mets added Matt Kemp and Ervin Santana today on minor league contracts and added Aaron Altherr to the major league roster.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have made another minor league signing: Matt Kemp. https://t.co/CZ9jq6lUC4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SamDykstraMiLB: Syracuse could have two corner outfield spots manned by Tim Tebow and Matt Kemp. The Mets! https://t.co/oR4SFTzR4BBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Matt Kemp did hit .290/.338/.481 with 120 OPS+, 21 HR and 85 RBI last year with the #Dodgers over 146 games. But much of that was built into his first half of the season. He wasn’t particularly productive in the 2nd half last year. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets