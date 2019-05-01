New York Mets
Michael Conforto Could Be Activated This Weekend
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 11m
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto (concussion) "could return from the injured list as soon as tomorrow," as per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.Conforto, 26, has been sidelined since last Th
Tweets
Matt Kemp gives the Mets another option in the outfield https://t.co/E7vdLXY31tTV / Radio Network
So to summarize: the Mets added Matt Kemp and Ervin Santana today on minor league contracts and added Aaron Altherr to the major league roster.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets have made another minor league signing: Matt Kemp. https://t.co/CZ9jq6lUC4Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SamDykstraMiLB: Syracuse could have two corner outfield spots manned by Tim Tebow and Matt Kemp. The Mets! https://t.co/oR4SFTzR4BBeat Writer / Columnist
Matt Kemp did hit .290/.338/.481 with 120 OPS+, 21 HR and 85 RBI last year with the #Dodgers over 146 games. But much of that was built into his first half of the season. He wasn’t particularly productive in the 2nd half last year. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
This was very predictable.Sources: Matt Kemp to #Mets on minor-league deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
