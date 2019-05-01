New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Thread: Tigers vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 8s

Friday, May 24, 2019 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Gregory Soto (0-2, 10.80) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 4.50)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMLast week the Mets lost twi

Tweets