Matt Kemp reportedly signs with Mets
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 1m
Matt Kemp has once again found a new organization to try to break through with. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Kemp has signed a minor-league deal with the injury-hit New York Mets. Sources: Matt Kemp to #Mets on minor-league deal.— Ken...
The Mets’ minor league deal with Matt Kemp is official now. Kemp, like Ervin Santana, will report to the Mets’ complex in Port St. Lucie.Another outfield addition for the Mets: Matt Kemp is joining them on a minor league contract, a source confirming @Ken_Rosenthal's report. The deal is pending a physical. Kemp, 34, had a .200/.210/.283 slash line in 20 games for the Reds, who released him May 4.Beat Writer / Columnist
Official: #Mets sign Matt Kemp to a minors deal. He will go to Port St. Lucie.Blogger / Podcaster
We have signed OF Matt Kemp to a minor league contract. He will report to Port St. Lucie, FL. #MetsOfficial Team Account
