More Outfield Depth For Syracuse
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus
TFW you prepare all winter for injuries to the outfield, and you still go sign outfielders in May. Yesterday, it was Aaron Altherr. Today, it’s Matt Kemp. Kemp has been up and down since two …
The Mets' minor league deal with Matt Kemp is official now. Kemp, like Ervin Santana, will report to the Mets' complex in Port St. Lucie.Another outfield addition for the Mets: Matt Kemp is joining them on a minor league contract, a source confirming @Ken_Rosenthal's report. The deal is pending a physical. Kemp, 34, had a .200/.210/.283 slash line in 20 games for the Reds, who released him May 4.
