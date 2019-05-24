New York Mets

Metstradamus
43827960_thumbnail

More Outfield Depth For Syracuse

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

TFW you prepare all winter for injuries to the outfield, and you still go sign outfielders in May. Yesterday, it was Aaron Altherr. Today, it’s Matt Kemp. Kemp has been up and down since two …

Tweets