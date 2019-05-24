New York Mets

The Mets Police
43828340_thumbnail

The Mets’ Brandon Nimmo is totally fine. Why don’t you think he’s fine? I sure do.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 37s

Why are you worried that Brandon Nimmo will be out for a while?  Just because the Mets signed Matt Kemp to a minor league deal?  The Mets just want depth.  Don’t you like OF depth?  I sure do. Michael Conforto says he hopes to come back this weekend.

Tweets