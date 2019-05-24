by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated May 24, 2019 6:45 PM — Newsday

"I had a headache that night, but I woke up the next day feeling fine," Conforto said of the May 16 collision. "I think I was lucky. I was definitely lucky to not have terrible symptoms and be able to check off all those boxes along the way."