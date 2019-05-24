New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sign Matt Kemp to minor-league contract
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 33s
The Mets added some more depth to a depleted outfield, signing Matt Kemp to a minor-league deal.
Tweets
-
not gonna lie I thought Miguel Cabrera was out with an injury or something where the hell did he come from? lolSuper Fan
-
RT @SteveGelbs: Noah Syndergaard just gave up another HR, this time to Miguel Cabrera. It’s the 10th homer Syndergaard has given up this season. He gave up nine total last year.TV / Radio Network
-
Noah Syndergaard just gave up another HR, this time to Miguel Cabrera. It’s the 10th homer Syndergaard has given up this season. He gave up nine total last year.TV / Radio Personality
-
Miguel Cabrera. And the game is tied. 5-5 in the 5th.TV / Radio Network
-
Miguel Cabrera opposite field homer. Detroit ties the game at 5-5.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Miguel Cabrera has taken Syndergaard deep and we're tied in the fifth.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets