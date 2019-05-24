New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Keon Broxton shows off power he never displayed with Mets
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 1m
Former Mets outfielder Keon Broxton must really be glad to be out of New York. In his first at-bat as an Oriole, Broxton, who was traded to Baltimore on Wednesday, belted a 474-foot, two-run homer in
Tweets
-
Today Aaron Altherr became the 3rd @Mets player this year to homer in his 1st plate appearance with the team (Robinson Cano, Rajai Davis). They join the 2009 D'backs as the only teams since 1920 to have 3 different players homer in their 1st PA with the team in the same season.Misc
-
RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Saturday Back Page Bad Syndergaard shows up, Mets waste 5 HRs in loss to Tigers @APSE_sportmedia https://t.co/kYoy0RZz6eBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsKevin11: If you combine the veteran guys the Mets have gone through last year and this year, they're winning the 2010 world series hands down.Blogger / Podcaster
-
One last stat, and then see you in Los Angeles on Monday: Pete Alonso's nine homers at Citi Field are already a club rookie record. Ike Davis held the record with eight rookie homers at Citi.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Be patient with this stud prospect https://t.co/oGgI689Lj4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @fsolomon75: @Metstradamus Mickey would have LOVED this. https://t.co/EGFKDU4LrGBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets