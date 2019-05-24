New York Mets

USA Today
Tigers outslug Mets 9-8 to snap 9-game skid

USA Today

JaCoby Jones homered and drove in four runs, including a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and Miguel Cabrera also connected as the Detroit Tigers halted their nine-game losing streak with a wild 9-8 victory over the New York Mets

