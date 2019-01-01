New York Mets

Mets 360

Gut Reaction: Tigers 9, Mets 8 (5/24/19)

by: Brendan Vachris Mets 360 7m

The Detroit Tigers coming into town for the first time since 2013 took the first game of the weekend series in a slugfest at Citi Field. Jumping out to a four-run lead in the first two innings off …

Tweets