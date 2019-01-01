New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard's inconsistency continues to baffle Mets
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5m
Noah Syndergaard has now surrendered 10 homers in 2019 (69.1 innings) — already one more than he gave up all of last season (154.1 IP) — and his ERA stands at an unsightly 4.93.
Tweets
-
I'd rather just go to the beach.@Metstradamus Who would you rather have hit 3rd in the lineup? Todd Frazier or John Mayberry or Eric Campbell or Keon Broxton?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jake Marisnick did it all https://t.co/gUDLLTTYOWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Aaron Altherr, who homered in his first Mets at-bat tonight, said he had heard about Rajai Davis doing the same thing two nights earlier. He had heard about Jason the Uber driver and everything else. "There's some kind of magic going on around here," Altherr said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Kevin Durant: I'm part of the Warriors https://t.co/7XOIgXXWY6Blogger / Podcaster
-
UNMIGHTY THOR: Noah Syndergaard can't keep the good Mets times rolling on Friday night against Detroit. BOX SCORE: https://t.co/MyzfwTvZ93Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets