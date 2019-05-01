New York Mets

Mets Merized

Morning Briefing: Jason Vargas Returns To Try and Even Series

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 5m

Good Morning Mets Fans!!Jason Vargas(1-2, 5.92 ERA, 5.69 xFIP) will come off the IL today as he'll take on Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 13.00 ERA, 5.60 xFIP). The game can be viewed on WPIX and WCBS 8

Tweets