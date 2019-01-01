New York Mets

Mets Minors
43837006_thumbnail

Walker Lockett Impressive, Quinn Brodey Shines in St. Lucie Mets Win

by: Ernest Dove Mets Minors 2m

The St. Lucie Mets avoided a late scare from the Lakeland Flying Tigers and won 5-4 on Friday night at First Data Field lead by starting pitcher Walker Lockett and right fielder Quinn Brodey.T

Tweets