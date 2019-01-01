New York Mets
The Mets are being led by goons, and its working
by: Dalton Allison — Mets 360 2m
Maybe it is true that Carlos Gomez is the prodigal son, returning to the Mets, and basking in the recent stretch of hot play that is partially his responsibility for starting. Gomez, who had been a…
RT @NicoleMenner: This week, I take you Inside RumbleTown with Mets No. 8 prospect Anthony Kay to talk about his success in Double-A, how his pitching has changed in the last year and of course, all the recent talk about a potential promotion. @Mets_Minors @RumblePoniesBB https://t.co/7LgF1DeFgdBlogger / Podcaster
Most base hits with an exit velocity of 105.0 mph or better this season: Pete Alonso: 30 Josh Bell: 28 Joey Gallo: 25 Yoan Moncada: 25 Christian Yelich: 23 #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Noah Syndergaard allowed 6 runs (earned) on 10 hits with one walk and 9 strikeouts last night. The last #Mets starter to allow double-digit hits while striking out at least 9 batters in a start was Syndergaard back in 2015 (June 2).Blogger / Podcaster
It was a game full of home runs and lead changes, but the Mets came out on the losing end last night against the lowly Tigers. https://t.co/BeaZImCrRZBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso has 17 home runs in his first 50 major league games. In major league history, only four players have hit more in their first 50 big league games: Gary Sanchez: 19 Cody Bellinger: 19 Rhys Hoskins: 18 Wally Berger: 18 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
You own this Mets jersey: Greg Jefferies https://t.co/LkUx7YKinHBlogger / Podcaster
