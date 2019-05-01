New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Draft Update: Mets Expected to Take College Pitcher
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 50s
There were only three mock drafts to cover this week. Baseball America and MLB.com released one on 5/24 and Perfect Game released on 5/23.Baseball America has the Mets taking Zack Thompson. Th
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: RT you will. A chance to win an Obi-Wan Canóbi Bobblehead, you have. Win before it has been given away in the galaxy. #MayTheForceBeWithYou https://t.co/YWptGZ2LiGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Headed to the @sprint store in Paramus today at 231 Rt. 4. Hanging out from 12-2pm with FAN Van crew. Come by and say hi!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @baseballcontext:Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT you will. A chance to win an Obi-Wan Canóbi Bobblehead, you have. Win before it has been given away in the galaxy. #MayTheForceBeWithYouOfficial Team Account
-
Friday's top prospect performers: ⭐️ #BlueJays' McGuire ⭐️ #RedSox's Reyes & Duran ⭐️ #Yankees' Stowers ⭐️ #Indians' Benson ⭐️ #Tigers' Faedo ⭐️ #Angels' Sandoval ⭐️ #Braves' Jackson ⭐️ #Mets' Brodey ⭐️ #Padres' Allen & Gore ⭐️ #Rockies Welker & Lambert https://t.co/el0ulyDlCQMinors
-
The biggest trades the Mets made with their NL East rivals #LGM https://t.co/FjQ2kr2QdvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets