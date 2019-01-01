New York Mets
McNeil and Cano head to the Injured List
by: Katherine Obojkovits — Double G Sports 7m
The New York Mets’ four-game sweep of the Nationals comes at a cost; Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano have been sent to the injured list. McNeil did not start in Wednesday’s game after feeling tightness in his left hamstring. Later that evening, Cano...
