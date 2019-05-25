New York Mets

Rising Apple
43839395_thumbnail

Mets: Next on the DFA list is ex-Brodie Van Wagenen client Todd Frazier

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 12m

The New York Mets haven't been afraid to DFA slumping players. At the top of the list to fall on their sword is former Brodie Van Wagenen client Todd Frazi...

Tweets