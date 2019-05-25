New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: The One True Ace Kooz returns and of course nobody scores for him

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Come on guys.  Seriously?  Kooz finally returns, hands in a nice two run outing and you bums can’t score for him? I don’t know why the hell Gil took him out after only 7 innings anyway.   This guy has gotta go. Three losses in a row.  I hope you...

