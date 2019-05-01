New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jason Vargas Officially Activated, Luis Guillorme Optioned
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 8m
As per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets have officially activated left-handed starter Jason Vargas off the 10-day injured list after suffering a left hamstring strain during his last s
Tweets
-
.@TheQBaseball is heading to the finals! They erase two three-run deficits to top Manhattan 11-6. Brian Moskey lead the way with 5 RBI while Colin Donnelly earned the win with 3 scoreless out of the bullpen. They'll play for the championship at noon tomorrow. #MAACBaseballBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If tonight’s announced starting lineup holds...longest gap between Mets teammates being on field together: J. Vargas/C. Gomez — 1,913 games (7/3/07-5/25/19) B. Miller/E. Kranepool — 1,810 games (9/23/62-5/7/74) T. Seaver/M. Jorgensen— 1,728 games (9/30/71-4/20/83)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Minors
-
#blessed day ... beautiful weather, writing an article, Phantom Menace on nearby TV.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Game Thread: Tigers vs Mets, 4:10 PM https://t.co/aotifCrfXJ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DWrightislove5: Finally picked one of these guys up ? @The7LineSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets