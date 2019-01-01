New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso would donate Derby prize to charity
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1m
NEW YORK -- New for this year’s Home Run Derby is a sizeable cash prize to the winner -- $1 million, or nearly twice Pete Alonso's rookie salary. While Alonso has his eye on that award, it’s not for selfish reasons. Alonso hopes to participate in...
Tweets
-
The first inning begins with a single by Niko Goodrum, another by Dawel Lugo and a sac fly by Nicholas Castellanos against Jason Vargas, 1-0 #Tigers over the #Mets. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
First pitch at Citi.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nice of them to try and bury this five minutes before first pitch on Saturday afternoon.Brandon Nimmo's injury is not merely neck inflammation, as the Mets announced. He's recovering from a bulging disc, and whiplash: https://t.co/n5SNoYhki8Blogger / Podcaster
-
AND WE ARE UNDERWAY! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
BASEBALL!! ⚾️ #Mets #LGM ⚾️ (Joey’s friend, @Super_Nick_ makes a guest appearance to celebrate his 40th birthday. Take it away, Nick!)Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Tigers at #Mets, (R.Carpenter vs J.Vargas) 4:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/K6CEzi4mv6 #playballMisc
- More Mets Tweets