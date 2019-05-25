New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jason Vargas’ return leaves Mets infield lacking depth - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1m
Jason Vargas was activated from the 10-day injured list before the Mets matinee against the Tigers on Saturday at Citi Field.
Tweets
-
Wilson Ramos: 3-3, 4 RBI The rest of the team: 0-19, 0 RBIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A concerning Mets development https://t.co/1rVy8sMD5XBlogger / Podcaster
-
WILSON RAMOS COMES THROUGH AGAIN WITH ANOTHER HOME RUN METS UP 4-3 ???TV / Radio Network
-
This other fella by the name of Wilson Ramos just hit his second home run of the game. It was a two-run shot to give the Mets a 4-3 lead in the 6th. #BoomBoomTV / Radio Network
-
Wilson Ramos has driven in all 4 runs this afternoon, and has hit 3 home runs in his last 4 at bats #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets