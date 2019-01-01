New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso on pace to smash Mets' home run records in his rookie season | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber @therealarieber — Newsday 18s
Alonso hit his 17th HR on Friday. Darryl Strawberry holds the Mets' rookie home run record with 26 in 1983. The overall team record is the 41 hit by Todd Hundley in 1996 and matched by Carlos Beltran in 2006.
Tweets
-
Wilson Ramos: 3-3, 4 RBI The rest of the team: 0-19, 0 RBIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A concerning Mets development https://t.co/1rVy8sMD5XBlogger / Podcaster
-
WILSON RAMOS COMES THROUGH AGAIN WITH ANOTHER HOME RUN METS UP 4-3 ???TV / Radio Network
-
This other fella by the name of Wilson Ramos just hit his second home run of the game. It was a two-run shot to give the Mets a 4-3 lead in the 6th. #BoomBoomTV / Radio Network
-
Wilson Ramos has driven in all 4 runs this afternoon, and has hit 3 home runs in his last 4 at bats #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets