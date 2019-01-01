New York Mets

Pete Alonso on pace to smash Mets' home run records in his rookie season | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber @therealarieber Newsday 18s

Alonso hit his 17th HR on Friday. Darryl Strawberry holds the Mets' rookie home run record with 26 in 1983. The overall team record is the 41 hit by Todd Hundley in 1996 and matched by Carlos Beltran in 2006.

