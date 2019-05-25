New York Mets

Newsday
43851663_thumbnail

Luke Voit's massive home run launches Yankees to win in first game of doubleheader  | Newsday

by: Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11 Updated May 25, 2019 5:30 PM Newsday 2m

Voit, who grew up in Missouri, hit the longest homer of his career in front of 60 friends and family members.

Tweets