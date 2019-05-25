New York Mets
Angels place TDKOALA Matt Harvey on the IL
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
The Angels have placed The Next Seaver The Dark Knight their beleaguered starter Matt Harvey on the IL with a n upper back strain. That’s interesting because my source at the Angels, Matt Harvey, said Matt Harvey was fine. Matt Harvey on Thursday….
