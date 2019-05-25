New York Mets

Angels place TDKOALA Matt Harvey on the IL

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

The Angels have placed The Next Seaver  The Dark Knight  their beleaguered starter Matt Harvey on the IL with a n upper back strain.  That’s interesting because my source at the Angels, Matt Harvey, said Matt Harvey was fine. Matt Harvey on Thursday….

