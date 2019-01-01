New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nido homers in 13th, Ramos homers twice as Mets beat Tigers
by: AP — Fox Sports 2m
Nido homers in 13th, Ramos homers twice as Mets beat Tigers
Tweets
-
Official Team Account
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: Wilson Ramos (3-for-4, BB, 2 HR 4 RBIs), Tomas Nido (walk-off HR in 13th), and the combination of Font, Zamora, and Santiago combined for five scoreless to move the Mets to 5-1 on this homestand a happy recap for @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/4gD0BFoN6DBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: The Syracuse Mets entered the bottom of the fourth inning down 13-3, they are now trailing only 13-12 with one out and a runner on second in the bottom of the 5th. Game is currently in rain delay and Travis Taijeron is a triple short of the cycle.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Home runs from two #Mets catchers in the same game: Wilson Ramos/Tomas Nido, 5/25/2019 Gary Carter/Ed Hearn, 6/20/1986Blogger / Podcaster
-
Long Island’s Steven Matz also spoke at Faith Day gathering at Citi FieldBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wilson Ramos is batting .395(15-38) w/ 4 homers,13 RBI and a 1.324 OPS in his last 13 games. He has four multi-hit games in his last five games. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets