New York Mets

USA Today
43846992_thumbnail

Nido homers in 13th, Ramos homers twice as Mets beat Tigers

by: @usatoday USA Today 2m

Tomás Nido homered against Buck Farmer leading off the 13th inning, Wilson Ramos homered twice and the New York Mets beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 for another comeback victory during this wild homestand

Tweets