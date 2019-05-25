New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets outlast Tigers in 13 thanks to another unlikely hero
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2m
Juan Lagares one night. Carlos Gomez the next. Now Tomas Nido. The Mets’ offensive heroes have been as hard to predict as the weather. The backup catcher Nido was the latest to send the
Tweets
-
Official Team Account
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: Wilson Ramos (3-for-4, BB, 2 HR 4 RBIs), Tomas Nido (walk-off HR in 13th), and the combination of Font, Zamora, and Santiago combined for five scoreless to move the Mets to 5-1 on this homestand a happy recap for @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/4gD0BFoN6DBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: The Syracuse Mets entered the bottom of the fourth inning down 13-3, they are now trailing only 13-12 with one out and a runner on second in the bottom of the 5th. Game is currently in rain delay and Travis Taijeron is a triple short of the cycle.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Home runs from two #Mets catchers in the same game: Wilson Ramos/Tomas Nido, 5/25/2019 Gary Carter/Ed Hearn, 6/20/1986Blogger / Podcaster
-
Long Island’s Steven Matz also spoke at Faith Day gathering at Citi FieldBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wilson Ramos is batting .395(15-38) w/ 4 homers,13 RBI and a 1.324 OPS in his last 13 games. He has four multi-hit games in his last five games. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets