New York Mets

Newsday
43847995_thumbnail

The Force is with manager Mickey Callaway after questionable moves in Mets' win over Tigers | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber @therealarieber Newsday 9m

Since it was Star Wars Day at Citi Field on Saturday, let’s go with this image: Like Luke Skywalker the first time he held a lightsaber, Mickey Callaway had a new weapon he really wanted to try out. T

Tweets