New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets somehow beat Tigers in extra-inning slog
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 20s
The Mets won on Saturday. Yay?
Tweets
-
Tomas Nido saved the Mets with a 13th inning bomb: https://t.co/K6u4ckw07INewspaper / Magazine
-
Tomas Nido saved the Mets with a 13th inning bomb: https://t.co/PkAYuoRsSyNewspaper / Magazine
-
The Bobcats are playing for their first #MAACBaseball title in six years in the conference. Their last championship appearance came in 2005, when Quinnipiac, as a member of the NEC, advanced to its only NCAA Tournament.GAME DAY! It's championship Sunday! We'll take on Fairfield at Noon for a shot at our first #MAACBaseball title! #BobcatNation ?: https://t.co/s09B058Pai ?: https://t.co/J03MWhJDne ?: https://t.co/H7a3uegTjk https://t.co/163UDUS8PdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Safe to say @tnido24 soaked it all in. ?Official Team Account
-
As is tradition, Keith Hernandez rides shotgun with me whenever we move to a new place.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
- More Mets Tweets