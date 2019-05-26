New York Mets

The Mets Police
There’s a reason he’s the T-Shirt Guy not the Caps Guy

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

There’s a reason we call him The T-Shirt Guy and not The Caps Guy.  This may be the reason. That’s pretty rough.  It might look ok on a 13 year old girl, and of course on @mediagoon who probably only bought three at this link.  Normally Goon buys 4...

