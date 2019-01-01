New York Mets

Michael Conforto comes off Mets injured list

NEW YORK -- The Mets activated outfielder Michael Conforto from the injured list on Sunday, designating Rajai Davis for assignment to clear roster space. Conforto had been on the seven-day IL with a concussion since May 17, one day after he collided...

