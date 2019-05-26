New York Mets

Gil Must Go: Terrific? Not so much lol.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

I told you guys reality would set in.  You didn’t really think Terrific was going to win a Cy Young or something?   Welcome back to reality there George Tom.  5 runs in 4 innings is more like the Tommy we know. And Gil is driving me insane.  Gliding...

