Carlos Gomez's defense against Tigers
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
Since being called up, Carlos Gómez's wheels have shown no wear and tear. Thursday, he proved he can run with only one shoe. On Sunday, he made the Mets' first five-star catch of the season. The 33-year-old made a great diving catch in the finale...
Just the 4th time in Zack Wheeler's career that he's recorded an out in the 8th inning and only the 4th time in 52 games that the #Mets have played this year where both starters worked through 7.
Wheeler's day is done and Familia is coming in to protect a 1-run lead with runners on 1st and 2nd with 1 out.
Mikey C. are you with me? #LGM
Big strikeout for Wheeler to get Cabrera #LGM
Alright boys, six outs, let's go #LGM
The #Mets go down 1-2-3 in the 7th
