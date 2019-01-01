New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Final Score: Mets 4, Tigers 3 — Hechamania!
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
The Mets take the series from the Tigers behind a strong Wheeler start.
Tweets
-
Definitely worth sacrificing your reputation https://t.co/21lLCOuCqkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tim Peterson and Paul Sewald have cleared waivers and are being sent to Triple-A Syracuse. https://t.co/dhZwzVhb7fBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’m old enough to remember when people were adamant they’d never clear.Relievers Tim Peterson and Paul Sewald, whom the Mets designated for assignment last week, both cleared waivers. The Mets outrighted them to Triple-A Syracuse.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tim Peterson Paul Sewald have cleared waivers and are being sent to Triple-A Syracuse. https://t.co/dwltMOexkkBlogger / Podcaster
-
We just have to get him off to better starts to his games.Zack Wheeler is 8-2 with a 2.74 ERA (33 earned runs/108.1 innings) in his last 16 starts at Citi Field and has thrown at least 7.0 innings in 13 of those 16 outings.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Reinforcements are coming. https://t.co/UHa54nKABMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets