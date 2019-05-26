New York Mets

New York Post
Rajai Davis is Mets victim of Michael Conforto’s return

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 8s

Michael Conforto was activated from the injured list and played for the first time since suffering a concussion on May 16. The outfielder went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the

