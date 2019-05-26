New York Mets

Newsday
43866015_thumbnail

Todd 'Poosh 'Em Up' Frazier bunts it where they ain't | Newsday

by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph Updated May 26, 2019 7:23 PM Newsday 2m

His slap through the hole at second scored the Mets' first run in their four-run fourth inning.

Tweets