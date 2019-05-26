New York Mets

The New York Times
A Head’s-Up Play and Another Unlikely Hero Fuel a Win for the Mets

by: Kevin Armstrong NY Times 45s

Todd Frazier bunted against a shift to start a rally, and Adeiny Hechavarria put the team ahead with an unlikely homer. Business as usual for the injury-hampered, depth-fortified Mets.

