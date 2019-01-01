New York Mets

Top prospect performers for Sunday May 26

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list: AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST Blue Jays: Riley Adams, C (No. 28) -- 2-for-3, HR (6), 3 RBI, 2 R, BB (Double-A New Hampshire) Adams added to his career-high home run...

